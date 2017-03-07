Minnesota Wild: The Opening Faceoff 7 Mar 17
Yesterday the Minnesota Wild enjoyed an upbeat practice carrying over the good vibes from an excellent win over the Sharks on Sunday. A late injury update and a call down of Tyler Graovac to Iowa were the big stories from an otherwise low key day as the Wild prepare for Mike Yeo and the Blues tonight.
