Minnesota Hockey: Trio of Gophers Sign Professional Contracts

Three senior Gopher hockey players signed professional contracts this week after Minnesota's season ended in a 3-2 loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament last Saturday. Vinni Lettieri, Jake Bischoff , and Justin Kloos all have signed entry level two-year contracts with NHL organizations.

