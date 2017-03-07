Mike Yeo returns thinking about Wild ... and his son's Hill-Murray team
St. Louis Blues assistant coach and former Minnesota Wild head coach Mike Yeo give instruction to his players on the bench as the Blues play the Minnesota Wild in the third period. While son Kyler Yeo and his Hill-Murray squad were punching their ticket to the state tournament with a 6-3 upset of heavily favored Stillwater last Friday, father Mike Yeo and his St. Louis Blues squad were licking their wounds after a 3-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
