Martin Hanzal expected to return as Wild looks to snap out of funk

In a March Freeze, the Wild's currently looking to snap its first three-game regulation losing streak of the season and avoid its first four-game losing streak of the season. Front end of a back-to-back as the Wild looks to sweep the season series tomorrow afternoon in Winnipeg against the rested Jets.

