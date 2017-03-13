Martin Hanzal expected to return as Wild looks to snap out of funk
In a March Freeze, the Wild's currently looking to snap its first three-game regulation losing streak of the season and avoid its first four-game losing streak of the season. Front end of a back-to-back as the Wild looks to sweep the season series tomorrow afternoon in Winnipeg against the rested Jets.
