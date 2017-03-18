Looks like Hanzal will return for Wild vs. Rangers tonight
If Martin Hanzal is worth something close to his trade deadline price, then it's a pretty big deal that he's expected to play for the Minnesota Wild tonight. The hulking forward last suited up on March 10, but it looks like he should be good to go against the New York Rangers after dealing with an illness .
