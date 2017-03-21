Josh Morrissey scores late, Jets hold...

Josh Morrissey scores late, Jets hold on to beat Wild after blowing lead

Rookie defenceman Josh Morrissey's one-timer with 7:17 left in the third period lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. It was Minnesota's fifth straight loss and came after the club had roared back from a four-goal deficit.

