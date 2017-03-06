Jets' Ondrej Pavelec likely out for season after knee surgery
Ondrej Pavelec stretches out to stop a shot against the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 7. The Jets goaltender hasn't played since and underwent knee surgery on Monday. Jets coach Paul Maurice told reporters Monday that Pavelec had arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee.
