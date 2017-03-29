Ex-Waterloo Black Hawk signs with NHL...

Ex-Waterloo Black Hawk signs with NHL Minnesota Wild

Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Waterloo, IowaA year spent with the Waterloo Black Hawks helped to prepare Justin Kloos for four successful NCAA seasons at the University of Minnesota; his time with the Iowa Wild in the coming weeks could help him make a similar transition to the NHL's Minnesota Wild, with whom he signed on Wednesday. Kloos' two-year free agent contract with Minnesota will begin with the 2017/18 season.

Chicago, IL

