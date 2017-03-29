Ex-Waterloo Black Hawk signs with NHL Minnesota Wild

Waterloo, IowaA year spent with the Waterloo Black Hawks helped to prepare Justin Kloos for four successful NCAA seasons at the University of Minnesota; his time with the Iowa Wild in the coming weeks could help him make a similar transition to the NHL's Minnesota Wild, with whom he signed on Wednesday. Kloos' two-year free agent contract with Minnesota will begin with the 2017/18 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.