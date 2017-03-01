Competition for team's goal lead is healthy for Wild
Mikael Granlund celebrated with teammates after scoring the game winning goal in overtime. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ a [email protected] - February 27, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild There's no internal competition, all three swear, but there's also no denying Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter and Jason Zucker are "pushing each other" during what has turned into an exciting crusade to finish as the Wild's goal-scoring leader this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb 13
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC