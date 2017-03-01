Competition for team's goal lead is healthy for Wild

Mikael Granlund celebrated with teammates after scoring the game winning goal in overtime. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ a [email protected] - February 27, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild There's no internal competition, all three swear, but there's also no denying Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter and Jason Zucker are "pushing each other" during what has turned into an exciting crusade to finish as the Wild's goal-scoring leader this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.