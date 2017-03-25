Burnsville native Brock Boeser to make NHL debut against Wild
North Dakota forward Brock Boeser celebrates his shorthanded goal against Quinnipiac during the first period of an NCAA Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Not even 24 hours after his sophomore season at the University of North Dakota came crashing down with a 4-3 double overtime loss to Boston University in the quarterfinals of the NCAA men's hockey tournament, Boeser signed an entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks, and will make his NHL debut against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center.
