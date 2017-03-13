Boudreau, wanting big effort tonight, cancels morning skate
Same Wild lineup tonight, meaning Marco Scandella is healthy enough to play and Jordan Schroeder is slated to be scratched again. Couple quick things: If you read yesterday's blog, Boudreau thinks the Wild's fatigued.
