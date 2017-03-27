Blackhawks Playoff Update: Hawks Clos...

Blackhawks Playoff Update: Hawks Close to Division Title

7 hrs ago Read more: NBC Chicago

The Blackhawks would clinch the Central Division title with a Minnesota loss Saturday or with a victory of their own on Sunday afternoon vs. Boston The Chicago Blackhawks went into Friday night's game hoping to get a victory to keep their slim hopes of a President's Trophy alive, and that's exactly what they did as they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 at the United Center. That victory gives the Blackhawks a big boost in their quest to not only win that prestigious trophy, but it also gives them a nearly insurmountable lead over the Minnesota Wild in the race for the best record in the Western Conference as well.

Chicago, IL

