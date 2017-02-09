Wild's bet on Eric Staal paying off
Minnesota's Eric Staal is on pace for his 10th 20-goal season after the Rangers deemed him unworthy of a new contract. Tim has covered the hockey landscape and other sports in Canada for more than 25 years for CBC Sports, the Globe and Mail and Toronto Sun.
