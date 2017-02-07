Wild success on the road relies on offense, depth

Charlie Coyle, who has one goal in his past 18 games, practiced at third-line center on Monday rather than right wing. Two years ago, back when the Wild tied an NHL record with 12 consecutive road victories and was the league's best second-half road team, it was largely due to suffocating defense and Devan Dubnyk allowing 1a OE½ goals per game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.