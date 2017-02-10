Wild scores three power-play goals in victory over Detroit
In a game that Matt Dumba missed with a lower-body injury and where Jared Spurgeon was pitch-forked in the face in retaliatory fashion and the Wild's first and third lines were run through a Bingo machine, the Wild got past the Detroit Red Wings, 6-3, Sunday afternoon. The Wild picked up points for the 29th time in the past 33 games and scored at least five goals for the 12th time in the past 28 games.
Minnesota Wild Discussions
