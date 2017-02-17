Wild rookie Alex Tuch leans on Jason Zucker to navigate I-35
Whenever top prospect Alex Tuch gets frustrated with his current situation with the Minnesota Wild, he need look no further than teammate Jason Zucker for motivation. Since making his NHL debut two weeks ago, Tuch has grown too familiar with Interstate-35 and the 250 miles of road between St. Paul and Des Moines, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb 13
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC