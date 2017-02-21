Wild ponders options as NHL trade dea...

Wild ponders options as NHL trade deadline nears

Read more: Star Tribune

With the Wild having 23 games in the season's final 41 days once its "bye" ends Monday - and with a 16-game month of March around the corner - General Manager Chuck Fletcher echoed precisely what Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said before Tuesday's Wild-Blackhawks game. The Ottawa Senators losing three players in one game a night earlier was a chilling reminder you can never have too much depth.

