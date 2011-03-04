Wild looks to rebound tonight against the Vancouver Canucks
Alex Tuch makes his NHL debut tomorrow vs. the #canucks . How many #mnwild players have scored a goal in their NHL debut? Gaborik, Marian 10/6/2000 Dupuis, Pascal 04/02/2001 Wallin, Rickard 12/12/2002 McMillan, Carson 04/03/2011 Rau, Chad 01/21/2012 Granlund, Mikael 01/19/2013 Joel Eriksson Ek 10/22/16 If you get the Center Ice package, Devan Dubnyk will be Scott Oake's After Hours guest on Hockey Night in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan '17
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC