Wild GM Chuck Fletcher wagered right amount in trade with Coyotes

21 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

As the general manager of the Minnesota Wild, in one of the nation's most provincial states, he traded away Nick Leddy, a standout from Eden Prairie. He has traded and failed and then traded again but his fearlessness, which in more difficult times goes by the alias of recklessness, has built the best team in the Western Conference, and on Sunday night Chuck Fletcher demonstrated that he doesn't know why anyone would bother putting yellow on a traffic light.

