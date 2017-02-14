Wild-Anaheim game preview

Preview: Round 3 of Bruce Boudreau vs. his previous team; the Wild is 2-0 against the Ducks, winning 2-1 in Anaheim and 5-3 at home Jan. 21. The Wild, 2-1 on its franchise-record eight-game homestand, is 14-3-2 in 2017 and 26-4-3 since Dec. 2. The Wild reached the 80-point mark in its 55th game - 12 fewer games than any other campaign in its 17-year history . The Ducks are 1-3-1 in their past five.

