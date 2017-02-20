Wild acquire Martin Hanzal from Coyotes: reports read comments
Arizona traded centre Martin Hanzal, pictured above, and Ryan White to Minnesota on Sunday in exchange for several draft picks. The Minnesota Wild reportedly acquired centres Martin Hanzal and Ryan White as well as a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for multiple draft picks and a minor leaguer.
