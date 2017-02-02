Wild: 2014 first-rounder Alex Tuch finally gets his NHL shot

Minnesota Wild prospect Alex Tuch participates in the Wild Developmental Camp at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, July 9, 2015. A first-round pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Tuch was officially called up from the minors on Thursday morning, though he told the Pioneer Press that he actually found out from assistant general manager Brent Flahr on Wednesday night.

