Wild: 2014 first-rounder Alex Tuch finally gets his NHL shot
Minnesota Wild prospect Alex Tuch participates in the Wild Developmental Camp at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, July 9, 2015. A first-round pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Tuch was officially called up from the minors on Thursday morning, though he told the Pioneer Press that he actually found out from assistant general manager Brent Flahr on Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan '17
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC