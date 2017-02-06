Whoa s the favorite to win the Stanley Cup? Your Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild's Mikael Granlund, left, of Finland, and Jason Zucker celebrate Granlund's third goal against the Vancouver Canucks, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. After a thorough thumping of the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Arena, everything is all right in the world of the Minnesota Wild.

