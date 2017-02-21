Tyler Graovac recalled from Iowa; Wild's lineup experimentation worked
GM Chuck Fletcher always asserts that recalls and reassignments often occur after he asks the coaches what lineup they want to ice against a particular team. That could explain this morning's recall of center Tyler Graovac, whose play was so not up to snuff a week ago, the Wild risked losing him on waivers simply to come up with a new recipe for a fourth line coach Bruce Boudreau admitted he didn't trust against opposing top lines in the defensive zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb 13
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC