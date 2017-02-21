Tyler Graovac recalled from Iowa; Wild's lineup experimentation worked

GM Chuck Fletcher always asserts that recalls and reassignments often occur after he asks the coaches what lineup they want to ice against a particular team. That could explain this morning's recall of center Tyler Graovac, whose play was so not up to snuff a week ago, the Wild risked losing him on waivers simply to come up with a new recipe for a fourth line coach Bruce Boudreau admitted he didn't trust against opposing top lines in the defensive zone.

