Postgame: In front of Las Vegas GM, Wild wins again

21 hrs ago

Don't be mad, but you know that Russo's Rants Q and A I promised for Sunday? I lied. I'm actually going to hold it until next Sunday's paper because I was able to chat tonight during the second intermission of the Wild-Stars game with Vegas GM George McPhee, in town scouting, about his goings-on lately, the upcoming trade deadline and, of course, the expansion draft.

Chicago, IL

