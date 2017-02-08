Postgame: Entertaining, sometimes con...

Postgame: Entertaining, sometimes controversial game leads to a point for Wild

Hesitant to say this because I didn't hear anything that was said about the Wild on NBC Sports Network, but I did see the tweets from Jeremy Roenick criticizing the Wild's decision to start Darcy Kuemper and saw all over Twitter that Mike Milbury apparently called the Wild "cocky" for starting Kuemper against Chicago. You're analysts for the national rights holder about to telecast three consecutive Wild games.

