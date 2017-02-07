Pominville and Niederreiter push Wild past Jets

Minnesota Wild centre Erik Haula , right wing Jason Pominville and right wing Nino Niederreiter celebrate after Niederreiter scored an empty net goal against the Winnipeg Jets. Minnesota Wild centre Erik Haula , right wing Jason Pominville and right wing Nino Niederreiter celebrate after Niederreiter scored an empty net goal against the Winnipeg Jets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.