NHL win-win: Experience for Olofsson, historic exposure for Colorado College hockey

Gustav Olofsson, Nate Prosser Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild A©2017 MN Wild photo by Bruce Kluckhohn #612-929-6010 [email protected] Former Colorado College defenseman Gustav Olofsson made his mark in his second stint in the NHL, to the delight of his college team and its fans. What made it even more exciting for his former coaches and teammates is that he did so playing alongside former Tigers All-American defenseman Nate Prosser in what Minnesota media dubbed the "all-CC pairing" or "The Tigers pair."

Chicago, IL

