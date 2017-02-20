NHL Insider: Opening up the mailbag a...

NHL Insider: Opening up the mailbag after Wild's "bye" week

With the Wild's bye ending with a 5 p.m. practice Sunday and the trade deadline Wednesday at 2 p.m., it's a good time for a Russo's Rants Q and A. Is 6-foot-7 big enough? The Wild is interested in Tampa Bay's Brian Boyle, who has played 100 playoff games and in the past five years has played in four conference finals, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final twice. Problem is lots of teams are after him, which will up the asset demand.

