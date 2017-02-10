NHL Capsules

Mikko Koivu scored the lone goal in the shootout for Minnesota, and the Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Friday night to avoid losing consecutive home games for the first time this season. Koivu used a masterful left-right move to flip the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy, who denied Jason Pominville and Zach Parise before and after Koivu.

