NBC Sports Presents 7 NHL Games in 7 ...

NBC Sports Presents 7 NHL Games in 7 Days

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

NBC Sports presents seven NHL games in seven days this week, including three matchups featuring the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild, beginning on Wednesday Night Rivalry , when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Zach Parise and the Wild make their second appearance on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when they host Tyler Johnson and the Tampa Bay Lightning, and wrap up the week on NBC's NHL Game of the Week on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, when they welcome Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Jan '17 Knock off purse s... 13
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC