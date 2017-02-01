Monahan scores 2 goals to lead Flames in 5-1 win over Wild

The 22-year-old forward scored a pair of power-play goals to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. "It's that time of the year where you don't get as many man advantages, so they are crucial and you've got to find ways of putting the puck in the back of the net and we did that tonight," said Monahan, who has eight goals in his past nine games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.