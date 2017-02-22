Minnesota Wild: What The Wild Learned from Lineup Experiments
The Minnesota Wild have spent the last month experimenting with their lineup and roster to evaluate their organization to see what they have and what needs they should address. The results seem to suggest the future is bright for the Wild who have a lot of flexibility for possible moves heading into the trade deadline.
