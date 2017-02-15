Minnesota Wild: Staal Needs to Pull Out of Second Half Stall
Eric Staal was having a great season climbing back into the top of the NHL elite. But now the second half of the season has brought a slowdown that Staal will need to work through to keep the Wild's rise to the top and his own resurgence going strong into the playoffs.
