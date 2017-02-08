Minnesota Wild Continue Roster Evalua...

Minnesota Wild Continue Roster Evaluation with Olofsson Call-Up

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Gone Puck Wild

Today the Minnesota Wild have recalled defenseman Gustav Olofsson from Iowa and sent defender Mike Reilly back to down. This move looks to be another big step in the top down evaluation of where the Wild organization is and what it needs personnel wise ahead of the March 1st Trade Deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gone Puck Wild.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Jan '17 Knock off purse s... 13
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC