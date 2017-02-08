Minnesota Wild Continue Roster Evaluation with Olofsson Call-Up
Today the Minnesota Wild have recalled defenseman Gustav Olofsson from Iowa and sent defender Mike Reilly back to down. This move looks to be another big step in the top down evaluation of where the Wild organization is and what it needs personnel wise ahead of the March 1st Trade Deadline.
