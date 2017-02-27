Jason Zucker scores late, Wild hold on to beat Jets 6-5
Jason Zucker scored with 2:10 left in the third period to help the Minnesota Wild hang on for a 6-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Zucker's 20th goal of the season came after Erik Haula sent him a backhand pass across the front of the net that he put past Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson.
