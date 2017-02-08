Havlat announces retirement after 14 NHL seasons
" Martin Havlat has announced his retirement after putting up 594 points in 790 NHL games over 14 seasons. Nicknamed "Mach 9" for his skating prowess, Havlat played for the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues.
