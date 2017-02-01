HALLETT: Kuemper Lone Weakness for Impressive Minnesota Wild
What the Minnesota Wild have done thus far this season has been nothing short of impressive as they lead the Western Conference with 69 points. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the first time in franchise history the Wild lead the conference at the All-Star/Olympic break.
