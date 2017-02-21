For Chiefs' Luke Gallagher, there's n...

For Chiefs' Luke Gallagher, there's no place like the hometown ice - Fri, 24 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

His memory is shady on how it unfolded, but remembers his friends and family members raving about stars like Drayson Bowman and Judd Blackwater, as well as " this local kid named Tyler Johnson ." Gallagher, a 16-year-old defenseman from Mead who was called up to the Chiefs on Tuesday , modeled his game after Jared Spurgeon - or at least has tried to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Feb 13 Pharticular 14
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC