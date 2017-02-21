For Chiefs' Luke Gallagher, there's no place like the hometown ice - Fri, 24 Feb 2017 PST

His memory is shady on how it unfolded, but remembers his friends and family members raving about stars like Drayson Bowman and Judd Blackwater, as well as " this local kid named Tyler Johnson ." Gallagher, a 16-year-old defenseman from Mead who was called up to the Chiefs on Tuesday , modeled his game after Jared Spurgeon - or at least has tried to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.