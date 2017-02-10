Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Jet...

Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Jets Departure

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks won an exciting overtime game against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, now the question is can they break their losing streak against the Winnipeg Jets tonight. I must say after reports floated around that the Chicago Blackhawks local viewership had been down 20% this season, I thought who could blame them, the product just hasn't been to the normal Chicago Blackhawks standards this season.

