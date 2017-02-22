Chicago Blackhawks beat Minnesota Wil...

Chicago Blackhawks beat Minnesota Wild; Jonathan Toews scores hat trick

16 hrs ago

Jonathan Toews had three goals and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks beat rival Minnesota 5-3 on Tuesday night for their second win over the Western Conference-leading Wild in less than two weeks. Toews notched his fourth career hat trick on an empty-netter with 1:02 left to stave off a spirited rally by the Wild, who began a franchise-record eight-game homestand on Feb. 8 with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Chicago, IL

