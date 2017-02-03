Charlie Coyle off power play, dropped to fourth line Thursday
Bruce Boudreau is putting the Wild through a good, hard, long, comprehensive practice right now as he tries to etch the growing sloppiness out of his team's game. Coming off a 5-1 loss to Calgary, the Wild began with passing drills, then a long special teams practice and now, well, its basically refining every part of the game.
