Blues fire Ken Hitchcock; Mike Yeo ta...

Blues fire Ken Hitchcock; Mike Yeo takes over ahead of schedule

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: ABC News

The coaching change was supposed to happen after the season was over, but a disappointing year has cost veteran bench boss Ken Hitchcock his job ahead of time. The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday morning that Hitchcock had been relieved of his duties and that associate coach Mike Yeo was taking over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Jan 2 Knock off purse s... 13
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC