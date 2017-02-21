Blues are 7-3 under Yeo following in-season firing
Armstrong fired his friend, Ken Hitchcock, as the Blues' head coach Feb. 1. He replaced him with Mike Yeo, the former Minnesota Wild boss who was brought in as the coach-in-waiting last offseason after Hitchcock decided the 2016-17 campaign would be his last. The coaching change has breathed new life into the Blues, just like it has after similar switches with the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins this season and the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins a year ago.
