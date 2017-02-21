Blues are 7-3 under Yeo following in-...

Blues are 7-3 under Yeo following in-season firing

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

Armstrong fired his friend, Ken Hitchcock, as the Blues' head coach Feb. 1. He replaced him with Mike Yeo, the former Minnesota Wild boss who was brought in as the coach-in-waiting last offseason after Hitchcock decided the 2016-17 campaign would be his last. The coaching change has breathed new life into the Blues, just like it has after similar switches with the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins this season and the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Feb 13 Pharticular 14
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,058 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC