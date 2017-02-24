As trade deadline approaches, Wild GM...

As trade deadline approaches, Wild GM Chuck Fletcher seems content. Should he?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: TwinCities

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold, left, talks with Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher during the first round of the National Hockey League entry draft on Friday June, 24, 2011 in St. Paul, Minn. Liberated from years of crisis management, Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher was strangely at ease during a recent visit to his suite at the Xcel Energy Center, and why not? His team is relatively healthy, well-balanced and shrewdly confident sitting atop the Western Conference with a quarter of the regular-season remaining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Feb 13 Pharticular 14
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC