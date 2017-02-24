As trade deadline approaches, Wild GM Chuck Fletcher seems content. Should he?

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold, left, talks with Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher during the first round of the National Hockey League entry draft on Friday June, 24, 2011 in St. Paul, Minn. Liberated from years of crisis management, Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher was strangely at ease during a recent visit to his suite at the Xcel Energy Center, and why not? His team is relatively healthy, well-balanced and shrewdly confident sitting atop the Western Conference with a quarter of the regular-season remaining.

