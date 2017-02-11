Arizona Coyotes' Anthony DeAngelo focusing on defense after suspension Defenseman Anthony DeAngelo impressed with his puck-moving abilities earlier this season during his first stint with the Coyotes. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2l1Q2AC Dec 17, 2016; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Anthony DeAngelo against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.