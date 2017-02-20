Arizona Coyotes Acquire Teemu Pulkkin...

Arizona Coyotes Acquire Teemu Pulkkinen From Wild

The Arizona Coyotes and John Chayka remained active on the trade market, acquiring Teemu Pulkkinen from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations. I'm guessing Chayka and Wild GM Chuck Fletcher are on a first name basis at this point, after the Hanzal deal yesterday and now another trade today.

