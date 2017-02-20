2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Arizona Coyotes trade Martin Hanzal and Ryan White to the Minnesota Wild
Martin Hanzal has been with the Arizona Coyotes since 2005. He is now heading elsewhere, as the Minnesota Wild have acquired the Coyotes' big center, according to multiple reports , in addition to forward Ryan White and a fourth round pick.
