Zucker scores winning goal, Wild beat Stars 5-4
Jason Zucker scored the winner with 6:45 to play as the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 after blowing a four-goal lead Saturday night. Zucker skated into the paint as Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen blocked a shot.
