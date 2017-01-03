Zach Parise gets pep talk from Bruce Boudreau
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Brandon Dubinsky takes down Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise during the first period last weekend. "I told him I have complete faith in him, and I know his head is down because he wants to do so well so badly," the Wild coach said.
